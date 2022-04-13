IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of IRIX opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.