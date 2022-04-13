Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

Get Iris Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iris Energy (IREN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.