IRISnet Market Capitalization Achieves $74.09 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $74.09 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.46 or 0.07538768 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,234.81 or 1.00133103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041307 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,072,420,778 coins and its circulating supply is 1,262,423,263 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

