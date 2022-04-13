ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.40

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 20848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $3,990,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

