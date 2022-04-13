iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 742,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.52 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

