iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.82

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOK. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 85,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

