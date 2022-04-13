iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.18 and last traded at $75.41. 466,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 696,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.