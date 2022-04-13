iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.18. 25,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 36,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.