iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,648,000.

IGBH opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

