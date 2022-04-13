iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Shares Down 1%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.50. 9,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 36,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

Further Reading

