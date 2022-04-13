iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.79

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.79 and traded as low as $73.08. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 2,262,378 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
