iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Raised by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $55,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,052,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $93.63. 654,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.