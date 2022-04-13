iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEMA opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $94.35.

