iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after purchasing an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

