iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.25. 1,734,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

