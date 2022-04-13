iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.05. 5,271,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,301,485. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

