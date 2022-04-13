iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.