iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 1.1% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,429,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 212.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

