Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 1,220.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Isuzu Motors stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

