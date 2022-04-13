Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,085,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,548,781 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $75,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

