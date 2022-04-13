ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $374.63

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 374.63 ($4.88) and traded as low as GBX 345.20 ($4.50). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 352.70 ($4.60), with a volume of 1,358,280 shares.

ITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.93) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.00) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 500 ($6.52) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.17) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.43 ($7.03).

The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 320.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.03.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

