Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.05

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and traded as high as $9.44. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 141,811 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

