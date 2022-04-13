IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Short Interest Update

IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXAQU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,893,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,720,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,712,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQU opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. IX Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

