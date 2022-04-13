J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

