Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

NYSE JXN opened at $42.70 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.