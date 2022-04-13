Jackson Financial Inc to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of JXN opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $416,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.