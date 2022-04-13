Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

J traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $140.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,435. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

