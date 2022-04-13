James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.

JRVR stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $891.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. James River Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in James River Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in James River Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 157,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

