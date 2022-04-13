Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 6,481 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $5,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $47,948,303. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DoorDash stock opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $148.52. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
