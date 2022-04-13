Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 746 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 232,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,457,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

