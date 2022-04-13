Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.