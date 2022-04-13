Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.3% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

