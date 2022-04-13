Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,439,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

