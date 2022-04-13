Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 78.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 31.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.