Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

