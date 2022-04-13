Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,983 shares of company stock valued at $22,050,089. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $183.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

