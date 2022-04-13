Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.21 and last traded at $58.32. Approximately 7,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 27,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

