Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,914.00

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($24.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($24.97). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($24.94), with a volume of 20,817 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,914 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01. The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65.
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile (LON:JLT)
