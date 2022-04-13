JB Capital LLC Buys 830 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.5% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,140,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,154,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

