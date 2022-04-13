JB Capital LLC Buys 876 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lazard by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazard by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 985,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

