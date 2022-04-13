JB Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 399,299 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,215. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

