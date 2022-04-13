JB Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,642,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,328,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,261,141. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

