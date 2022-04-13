JB Capital LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.33 on Wednesday, reaching $350.43. 3,226,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.56. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.69.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

