JB Capital LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.94. 663,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.