JB Capital LLC Increases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,032,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 146,132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,387,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,104,000 after acquiring an additional 471,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,000,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,805,000 after acquiring an additional 778,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. 3,009,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

