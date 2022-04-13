JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,084. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $464.77 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $540.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.69.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.96.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.