JB Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 4,108.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. 184,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,397. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

