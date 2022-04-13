JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,113,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,371,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. 755,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,769. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.