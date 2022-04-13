JB Capital LLC Purchases 1,386 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,783,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

