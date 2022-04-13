JB Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,602,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 176,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 337,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 147,420 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,733,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,538. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $61.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.